Axon Enterprise, Inc $AXON Shares Sold by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON - Free Report) by 31.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,061 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after selling 3,714 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $4,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AXON. NEOS Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Axon Enterprise by 82.7% during the third quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 25,369 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $18,206,000 after purchasing an additional 11,482 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Axon Enterprise by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 426,533 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $242,241,000 after buying an additional 5,419 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Axon Enterprise by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,314,164 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $6,684,217,000 after buying an additional 376,904 shares during the period. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,116,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 93.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,365 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $13,270,000 after purchasing an additional 11,262 shares during the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski sold 564 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.97, for a total value of $270,139.08. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,739,619.04. This represents a 13.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Isaiah Fields sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 52,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,125,200. The trade was a 3.65% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 3,548 shares of company stock worth $1,542,775 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AXON opened at $486.12 on Friday. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a twelve month low of $339.01 and a twelve month high of $885.91. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $408.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $491.92. The company has a market capitalization of $39.18 billion, a PE ratio of 195.23, a PEG ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.01. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 6.90%.The firm had revenue of $807.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The company's revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Axon Enterprise from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $870.00 to $600.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $535.00 price objective on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $682.00 to $523.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $600.00 price objective on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $712.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AXON

Axon Enterprise Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops technology and weapons systems for public safety and law enforcement agencies, combining hardware, software and cloud services. The company's hardware portfolio includes conducted energy weapons (commonly known as TASER devices), body-worn cameras and in-car camera systems. Axon pairs these devices with a suite of connected products and accessories designed to capture, store and manage field evidence.

Beyond hardware, Axon operates a subscription-based software platform for digital evidence management, evidence review and records management.

Further Reading

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