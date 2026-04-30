Axon Enterprise, Inc $AXON Stock Holdings Boosted by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON - Free Report) by 84.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,381 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after purchasing an additional 26,730 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.07% of Axon Enterprise worth $33,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXON. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 1,198.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,642,578 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $932,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,099 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,314,164 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $6,684,217,000 after purchasing an additional 376,904 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 943,944 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $677,412,000 after purchasing an additional 330,213 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 838,289 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $476,089,000 after purchasing an additional 156,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2,541.0% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 96,053 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $68,931,000 after acquiring an additional 99,988 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXON has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $950.00 to $825.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $860.00 to $735.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Northcoast Research raised Axon Enterprise from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $742.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $800.00 price objective on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Citizens Jmp reissued a "market outperform" rating and set a $825.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $749.63.

View Our Latest Analysis on AXON

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

AXON opened at $400.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.27 billion, a PE ratio of 263.51, a P/E/G ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $454.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $536.33. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $339.01 and a fifty-two week high of $885.91.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $796.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $755.29 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 4.48%.Axon Enterprise's revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Jennifer H. Mak sold 1,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.45, for a total value of $860,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 12,240 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,019,028. This trade represents a 10.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Isaiah Fields sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.01, for a total value of $1,070,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 55,588 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $29,740,135.88. This trade represents a 3.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 13,855 shares of company stock valued at $7,109,828 over the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops technology and weapons systems for public safety and law enforcement agencies, combining hardware, software and cloud services. The company's hardware portfolio includes conducted energy weapons (commonly known as TASER devices), body-worn cameras and in-car camera systems. Axon pairs these devices with a suite of connected products and accessories designed to capture, store and manage field evidence.

Beyond hardware, Axon operates a subscription-based software platform for digital evidence management, evidence review and records management.

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