Axon Enterprise, Inc $AXON Stock Position Increased by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON - Free Report) by 90.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,320 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC's holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $2,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP now owns 1,550 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd now owns 862 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Axon Enterprise by 6.0% in the first quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,955 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $13,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 36,703 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $15,588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ampersand Capital Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 47.2% in the first quarter. Ampersand Capital Group L.P. now owns 48,156 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $20,451,000 after buying an additional 15,450 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axon Enterprise

In other news, insider Elizabeth Reid Coughlin sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.00, for a total transaction of $753,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 34,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,501,640. This represents a 4.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Isaiah Fields sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 52,813 shares of the company's stock, valued at $21,125,200. The trade was a 3.65% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,989 shares of company stock valued at $30,527,983. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on AXON shares. Citizens Jmp restated a "market outperform" rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $600.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $600.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $710.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AXON

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AXON opened at $607.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $505.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $474.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 243.86, a P/E/G ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.39. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a 12-month low of $339.01 and a 12-month high of $885.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.01. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 6.90%.The company had revenue of $807.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $778.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axon Enterprise Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops technology and weapons systems for public safety and law enforcement agencies, combining hardware, software and cloud services. The company's hardware portfolio includes conducted energy weapons (commonly known as TASER devices), body-worn cameras and in-car camera systems. Axon pairs these devices with a suite of connected products and accessories designed to capture, store and manage field evidence.

Beyond hardware, Axon operates a subscription-based software platform for digital evidence management, evidence review and records management.

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