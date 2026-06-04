AXQ Capital LP Acquires Shares of 43,258 TeraWulf Inc. $WULF

AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in shares of TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 43,258 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TeraWulf during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of TeraWulf in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TeraWulf by 116.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,346 shares of the company's stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of TeraWulf by 1,184.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,702 shares of the company's stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of TeraWulf by 480.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,800 shares of the company's stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.49% of the company's stock.

Get TeraWulf alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on WULF shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on TeraWulf in a report on Thursday, May 14th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Arete Research assumed coverage on TeraWulf in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. They set a "buy" rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on TeraWulf from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on TeraWulf from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $31.72.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TeraWulf

TeraWulf Stock Performance

Shares of WULF stock opened at $26.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 3.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.47. TeraWulf Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.39 and a 52 week high of $27.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.00.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.82). TeraWulf had a negative return on equity of 305.07% and a negative net margin of 611.46%.The company had revenue of $34.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that TeraWulf Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at TeraWulf

In related news, CEO Paul B. Prager sold 166,650 shares of TeraWulf stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total value of $4,071,259.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,249,202 shares in the company, valued at $103,808,004.86. This trade represents a 3.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Michael C. Bucella bought 1,665 shares of TeraWulf stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.04 per share, with a total value of $25,041.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 280,052 shares in the company, valued at $4,211,982.08. This trade represents a 0.60% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 9,269 shares of company stock worth $140,341 and have sold 1,120,850 shares worth $20,462,114. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About TeraWulf

TeraWulf, Inc NASDAQ: WULF is a digital asset infrastructure company focused on the development and operation of zero-carbon bitcoin mining facilities. The company integrates sustainable power generation with high-density data center technologies to deliver environmentally responsible digital asset mining services. Its core business revolves around designing, building and operating large-scale mining projects powered exclusively by renewable or emissions-free energy sources.

One of TeraWulf’s flagship projects is “Project Nautilus,” located in Tompkins County, New York, which harnesses hydroelectric power sourced from the New York State Electric & Gas (NYSEG) grid.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider TeraWulf, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and TeraWulf wasn't on the list.

While TeraWulf currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here