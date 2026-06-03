AXQ Capital LP Has $975,000 Stock Holdings in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. $ASTS

AXQ Capital LP raised its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS - Free Report) by 48.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,419 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 4,391 shares during the quarter. AXQ Capital LP's holdings in AST SpaceMobile were worth $975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,488,180 shares of the company's stock worth $1,560,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568,292 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,522,549 shares of the company's stock valued at $328,749,000 after purchasing an additional 402,505 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the 4th quarter valued at $198,270,000. Clear Street Group Inc. bought a new position in AST SpaceMobile in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,129,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in AST SpaceMobile by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,104,013 shares of the company's stock valued at $54,185,000 after purchasing an additional 168,832 shares during the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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AST SpaceMobile Price Performance

Shares of ASTS stock opened at $118.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 18.37, a current ratio of 18.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.80 and a 12-month high of $133.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.29 and a 200-day moving average of $85.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.39 and a beta of 2.70.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.43). AST SpaceMobile had a negative net margin of 573.67% and a negative return on equity of 24.87%. The business had revenue of $14.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. AST SpaceMobile's revenue for the quarter was up 1952.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at AST SpaceMobile

In other AST SpaceMobile news, Director Julio A. Torres sold 15,000 shares of AST SpaceMobile stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total value of $1,145,100.00. Following the sale, the director owned 43,239 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,300,865.26. This trade represents a 25.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Huiwen Yao sold 40,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total value of $3,555,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 4,750 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $422,180. This trade represents a 89.39% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 3,100,000 shares of company stock worth $276,048,350 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.89% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting AST SpaceMobile

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on ASTS. Zacks Research upgraded AST SpaceMobile from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. New Street Research set a $106.00 price objective on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of AST SpaceMobile from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AST SpaceMobile currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $81.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ASTS

AST SpaceMobile Profile

AST SpaceMobile is a U.S.-based aerospace company developing a space-based cellular broadband network designed to connect standard mobile phones and other devices directly to satellites. The company's core proposition is “space-to-cell” service: operating a constellation of low-Earth-orbit (LEO) satellites equipped with large, high-power phased-array antennas to provide wide-area mobile broadband without requiring users to buy specialized terminals or handset modifications.

AST SpaceMobile designs, builds and operates satellite payloads and supporting ground infrastructure.

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