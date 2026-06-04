AXQ Capital LP Makes New $621,000 Investment in Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. $KGS

AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 16,615 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $621,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KGS. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in Kodiak Gas Services during the fourth quarter valued at $2,915,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,576 shares of the company's stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 3,815 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Kodiak Gas Services by 151.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 447,611 shares of the company's stock worth $16,741,000 after acquiring an additional 269,694 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kodiak Gas Services during the fourth quarter worth about $1,167,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Kodiak Gas Services by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 38,800 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 8,371 shares in the last quarter. 24.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KGS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $84.00 price target on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $63.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Kodiak Gas Services from $64.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on Kodiak Gas Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kodiak Gas Services presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $74.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on KGS

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Pedro R. Buhigas sold 13,942 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total value of $776,987.66. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 42,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,380,952.79. This trade represents a 24.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Ewan William Hamilton sold 5,797 shares of Kodiak Gas Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total transaction of $325,675.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 34,346 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,929,558.28. This trade represents a 14.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,673 shares of company stock valued at $3,269,110. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kodiak Gas Services Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE KGS opened at $67.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 91.11, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.94. Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.06 and a twelve month high of $77.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.09.

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $345.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.23 million. Kodiak Gas Services had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 5.13%.Kodiak Gas Services's revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Kodiak Gas Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Kodiak Gas Services's dividend payout ratio is currently 264.86%.

Kodiak Gas Services Profile

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil. The Other Services segment provides a range of contract services, including station construction, maintenance and overhaul, and other ancillary time and material-based offerings.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS - Free Report).

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