AXQ Capital LP Purchases New Position in Johnson Controls International plc $JCI

AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,184 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,100,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maseco LLP increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Maseco LLP now owns 211 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 239 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 62.8% in the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 319 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 123.3% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 335 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 88,809 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total transaction of $12,521,180.91. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 57,059 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,044,748.41. The trade was a 60.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Oppenheimer reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating and set a $154.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore initiated coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They set a "hold" rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $149.21.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $142.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $86.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.04. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $100.10 and a fifty-two week high of $147.32. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $138.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.06.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 14.45%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc is a global diversified technology and multi‑industrial company that develops products, services and solutions for buildings and energy storage. The company's core focus is on improving building efficiency, safety and sustainability through a combination of HVAC equipment, building controls and automation, fire and security systems, and related services. Johnson Controls traces its roots to 1885, when inventor Warren S. Johnson developed an electric room thermostat; over its long history the company has expanded from controls into a broad set of building‑related technologies and, through corporate transactions, into a global provider of integrated building solutions.

Johnson Controls' product and service portfolio includes heating, ventilation and air‑conditioning equipment, chillers, air handlers and related mechanical systems, together with building automation and control platforms that monitor and manage energy use, indoor environmental quality and security.

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