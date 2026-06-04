AXQ Capital LP Purchases New Shares in Arrow Electronics, Inc. $ARW

AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,961 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $657,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 112.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 248 shares of the technology company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 167.5% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the technology company's stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Arrow Electronics Stock Performance

ARW opened at $229.53 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.19. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.79 and a 1-year high of $233.30.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $5.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $2.30. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The company's revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. Arrow Electronics has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.32-4.520 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 19.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 13th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Arrow Electronics news, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 3,000 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $648,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 12,626 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,727,216. The trade was a 19.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Nowak sold 3,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.99, for a total value of $732,768.27. Following the transaction, the insider owned 48,835 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,303,696.65. This represents a 6.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.80% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Research raised Arrow Electronics from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics in a report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and raised their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $233.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $183.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $214.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARW

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics NYSE: ARW is a global provider of products, services and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. The company offers a broad portfolio of semiconductors, passives, connectors, electromechanical devices and embedded solutions, serving customers across diverse end markets including automotive, communications, computing, aerospace, defense and healthcare. Through its extensive supplier relationships, Arrow enables design engineers to identify and procure components required for the development of new electronic systems and devices.

In addition to component distribution, Arrow delivers value-added services such as design engineering support, supply chain management, global logistics and technical training.

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