AXS Investments LLC Acquires 54,648 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

AXS Investments LLC increased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 950.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,399 shares of the Internet television network's stock after acquiring an additional 54,648 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up about 2.7% of AXS Investments LLC's holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. AXS Investments LLC's holdings in Netflix were worth $5,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 1,279.1% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 25,831 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $2,422,000 after buying an additional 23,958 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its position in Netflix by 1,046.2% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 27,268 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $2,557,000 after buying an additional 24,889 shares during the last quarter. Act Two Investors LLC grew its position in Netflix by 25,383.6% in the 4th quarter. Act Two Investors LLC now owns 71,354 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $6,690,000 after buying an additional 71,074 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its position in Netflix by 2,081.2% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 373,712 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $35,039,000 after buying an additional 356,579 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Netflix Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $86.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.14. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.01 and a twelve month high of $134.12. The company has a market capitalization of $362.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.61 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total transaction of $2,422,301.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 120,931 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,725,370.39. This represents a 18.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 420,550 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total transaction of $40,158,319.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,940 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $376,230.60. This represents a 99.07% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 1,365,509 shares of company stock worth $129,675,743 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays set a $110.00 target price on shares of Netflix and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Huber Research upgraded shares of Netflix from a "strong sell" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a "market perform" rating on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Netflix from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $114.82.

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Key Stories Impacting Netflix

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

Further Reading

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