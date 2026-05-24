Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Acquires 72,825 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI - Free Report) by 90.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,142 shares of the pipeline company's stock after acquiring an additional 72,825 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $4,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 431.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,569,082 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $185,971,000 after buying an additional 5,333,986 shares during the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,477,000. Zimmer Partners LP increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 177.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 6,070,100 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $171,845,000 after buying an additional 3,885,000 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,662,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 210,281,448 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $5,780,637,000 after buying an additional 2,165,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company's stock.

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Kinder Morgan Stock Up 0.9%

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $33.80 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.60 and a 1-year high of $34.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.22.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Kinder Morgan's revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.360-1.360 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were issued a $0.2975 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 4th. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan's previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Kinder Morgan's payout ratio is 79.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Michael P. Garthwaite sold 1,550 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $52,157.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 43,293 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,456,809.45. This trade represents a 3.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total transaction of $203,046.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 182,706 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,016,508.58. The trade was a 3.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,148 shares of company stock valued at $763,434. Insiders own 12.72% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $34.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kinder Morgan

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan NYSE: KMI is a large energy infrastructure company that owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines and terminals across North America. Its core activities center on the transportation, storage and handling of energy products, including natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined petroleum products and carbon dioxide. The company's assets include long-haul and gathering pipelines, storage facilities, and multi-modal terminals that serve producers, refiners, utilities and industrial customers.

Kinder Morgan's operations deliver midstream services such as pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage and related logistics and maintenance.

Further Reading

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