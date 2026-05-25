Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $2.78 Million Holdings in Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC - Free Report) by 94.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,880 shares of the aerospace company's stock after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 181.5% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,691 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $2,105,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,614 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $2,060,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 24,594 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $14,024,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NOC shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $715.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Northrop Grumman from $765.00 to $745.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Argus set a $785.00 target price on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on Northrop Grumman from $742.00 to $628.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $685.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $704.74.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NOC

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of NOC opened at $556.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $78.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of -0.11. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $636.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $632.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a 1 year low of $468.29 and a 1 year high of $774.00.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 10.80%.The business's revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.06 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2026 guidance at 27.400-27.900 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 27.93 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $2.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman's previous quarterly dividend of $2.31. This represents a $9.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Northrop Grumman's dividend payout ratio is presently 28.92%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation NYSE: NOC is a leading U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, builds and sustains advanced systems, products and technologies for government and commercial customers. Formed through the combination of Northrop and Grumman businesses in the 1990s, the company's portfolio spans manned and unmanned aircraft, space systems, missile defense, radar and sensor systems, and integrated command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR) solutions.

The company's work includes airframe and platform manufacturing, space hardware and satellite systems, advanced mission systems and cybersecurity services, as well as logistics, sustainment and modernization programs.

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