Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Public Storage $PSA

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA - Free Report) by 153.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,888 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 13.3% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the second quarter valued at approximately $929,000. Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,113,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 1.9% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 73,774 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $21,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 219.8% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 48,190 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $14,140,000 after purchasing an additional 33,122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.79% of the company's stock.

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Public Storage Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE PSA opened at $304.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $256.54 and a 52 week high of $313.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $293.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.14.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.29. Public Storage had a net margin of 39.16% and a return on equity of 37.78%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.12 EPS. The firm's revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Public Storage has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.350-17.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Public Storage's payout ratio is 123.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $331.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research cut shares of Public Storage from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Evercore set a $306.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a report on Monday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $341.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Public Storage from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $295.00 in a report on Thursday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $314.33.

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Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage NYSE: PSA is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in self-storage services. Headquartered in Glendale, California, the company was founded in the early 1970s and has grown through development and acquisitions to become one of the largest owner-operators of self-storage facilities in the United States. It is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker PSA.

The company's core business is the ownership, operation and management of self-storage properties that serve both residential and commercial customers.

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