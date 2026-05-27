Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 1,098.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,226,960 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 2,041,151 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for about 3.0% of Axxcess Wealth Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Broadcom were worth $770,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. Miller Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Family CFO Inc bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. PayPay Securities Corp grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 119 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on AVGO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "overweight" rating and set a $545.00 price objective (up from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Broadcom from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $480.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $448.10.

View Our Latest Report on Broadcom

Broadcom Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of AVGO opened at $422.01 on Wednesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $231.13 and a 52-week high of $442.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm's fifty day moving average is $376.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $356.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 82.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.43.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.02. Broadcom had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The company had revenue of $19.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. Broadcom's payout ratio is currently 50.78%.

Key Stories Impacting Broadcom

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Positive Sentiment: Broadcom unveiled the industry’s first end-to-end 50G PON edge AI portfolio, led by the BCM68850 home gateway SoC with an integrated NPU and native Wi‑Fi 8 support, underscoring demand for its AI-enabled networking products. Article Title

Broadcom unveiled the industry’s first end-to-end 50G PON edge AI portfolio, led by the BCM68850 home gateway SoC with an integrated NPU and native Wi‑Fi 8 support, underscoring demand for its AI-enabled networking products. Positive Sentiment: Several articles highlighted Broadcom as a major beneficiary of AI infrastructure spending, with commentary pointing to strong custom silicon partnerships and growing confidence that hyperscalers will keep outsourcing specialized chips to AVGO. Article Title

Several articles highlighted Broadcom as a major beneficiary of AI infrastructure spending, with commentary pointing to strong custom silicon partnerships and growing confidence that hyperscalers will keep outsourcing specialized chips to AVGO. Positive Sentiment: Investor attention also turned to Broadcom after reports that billionaire Stanley Druckenmiller sold other AI names and bought Broadcom instead, a sentiment signal that can encourage more buying. Article Title

Investor attention also turned to Broadcom after reports that billionaire Stanley Druckenmiller sold other AI names and bought Broadcom instead, a sentiment signal that can encourage more buying. Positive Sentiment: Broadcom was repeatedly framed as a core AI networking winner, with commentary suggesting the market is rewarding companies tied to the AI chip and infrastructure cycle. Article Title

Broadcom was repeatedly framed as a core AI networking winner, with commentary suggesting the market is rewarding companies tied to the AI chip and infrastructure cycle. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst-style coverage ahead of Broadcom’s next earnings report is keeping attention on results and management commentary, but this is more of a watch item than an immediate stock driver. Article Title

Analyst-style coverage ahead of Broadcom’s next earnings report is keeping attention on results and management commentary, but this is more of a watch item than an immediate stock driver. Neutral Sentiment: One commentary piece suggested Broadcom could have further upside if AI infrastructure demand keeps accelerating, but this was largely a valuation and price-target discussion rather than new company-specific news. Article Title

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 50,488 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total transaction of $16,236,940.80. Following the transaction, the insider owned 278,141 shares in the company, valued at $89,450,145.60. The trade was a 15.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 36,292 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total transaction of $11,671,507.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 327,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,407,616. This trade represents a 9.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 324,282 shares of company stock worth $106,425,249 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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