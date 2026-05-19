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Why Trump’s Amazon Stock Sale May Not Matter at All

Sam Quirke
Written by Sam Quirke | Reviewed by Clare Titus
May 19, 2026
Donald Trump speaks into a microphone alongside the Amazon logo and a rising stock price chart.

Key Points

  • President Trump recently disclosed selling Amazon stock earlier this year, but the move likely says far more about portfolio reallocation than a worsening outlook for Amazon’s prospects.
  • The stock’s core investment thesis continues strengthening thanks to AWS reacceleration and growing AI demand.
  • With shares holding near their recent all-time highs and analysts still calling for major upside, the case for buying and holding is hard to ignore.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by June 1st.

While shares of Amazon.com Inc NASDAQ: AMZN have cooled slightly over the past fortnight, after an explosive rally through April, they’re still holding onto most of their gains and sit just below their recent all-time high.

Amazon.com Today

Amazon.com, Inc. stock logo
AMZNAMZN 90-day performance
Amazon.com
$264.86 +0.72 (+0.27%)
As of 05/18/2026 04:00 PM Eastern
52-Week Range
$196.00
$278.56
P/E Ratio
31.68
Price Target
$312.67
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That resilience is coming despite a headline last week that might have spooked many investors at first glance: Donald Trump recently disclosed that he sold Amazon stock back in February.

On the surface, that naturally raises questions. Whenever a high-profile public figure reports selling a major stock like this, investors are right to wonder if it signals deteriorating confidence or some deeper concern about the company’s outlook. In Amazon’s case, however, the evidence suggests they probably shouldn’t read too much into the move.

In fact, when you zoom out and focus on the actual business fundamentals rather than the headline itself, Amazon still looks like one of the strongest mega-cap setups in the market today. The question now is whether investors should pay attention to the disclosure at all, or whether Amazon’s improving outlook counts for far more. Let’s jump in and take a closer look below.

The Trump Sale Looks Dramatic, But Context Matters

The first thing investors need to understand is that Amazon was not the only stock involved in the disclosure. Reports showed that Trump’s transactions from last quarter included sales and purchases across a broad range of equities, including other large-cap tech stocks.

That context matters because it makes the transactions look far less like a targeted bearish call against Amazon specifically and far more like general portfolio management. For example, he also unloaded some of his position in Meta Platforms, Inc NASDAQ: META too, while buying the likes of ServiceNow NYSE: NOW, NVIDIA Corp NASDAQ: NVDA and Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO.

While the stock had been selling off around the same time, spooking investors with its rising capital expenditure plans, there’s little evidence that the sale from last February reflected a deteriorating view from Trump on Amazon’s longer-term prospects. If anything, he’s possibly wishing he’d held onto the stock a little longer, as it’s only gone from strength to strength since then.

Last month’s report largely silenced concerns about soaring capex, and investors are increasingly convinced that the company’s aggressive spending plans will pay off.

AWS Is Becoming the Main Driver, Again

One of the most obvious ways this is playing out right now is in AWS. Sure, for a period last year, there were concerns about AWS’s growth trajectory and the increasing competition in the AI infrastructure race. However, those concerns now appear increasingly outdated.

Recent commentary from Jefferies suggests AWS is actually still in the early stages of a reacceleration as additional capacity comes online and long-term AI partnerships start delivering revenue. That’s exactly the kind of commentary investors want to hear because it reinforces the idea that all of Amazon’s AI spending, and there is a lot of it, is beginning to translate into real results.

The Stock Still Has Many Tailwinds

Importantly, while the recent cooling in Amazon shares might make Trump’s selling look justified, there’s a louder argument that it’s actually healthy. Having surged sharply through April and into the start of May, the stock was technically in extremely overbought territory. This makes it difficult to chase an entry as there’s always a risk the rally is unsustainable without some volatile profit-taking.

With that band-aid now ripped off, the technical setup has improved considerably for those of us thinking about getting involved. In other words, it looks like Amazon has managed to digest its recent rally while still holding onto most of its gains.

The broader market backdrop also remains supportive. While equities in general have been cooling over the past week, investor appetite for high-quality AI and cloud infrastructure names remains extremely strong. As we’ve been highlighting, Amazon has done well to position itself directly in the center of those themes.

Wall Street’s outlook reinforces all this optimism. The folks at TD Cowen reiterated their bullish stance last week with a fresh $350 price target, implying there’s as much as another 30% of upside. This echoed similarly bullish ratings earlier this month from the likes of BNP Paribas and New Street Research.

Should Investors Follow Trump and Sell?

Right now, there is little evidence suggesting that they should. Trump’s disclosed Amazon sale from last February may generate headlines, but a lot has happened since then—almost all of it positive.

AWS growth is improving, AI demand remains robust, the stock’s technical setup has normalized, while Wall Street still sees considerable upside from current levels.

Of course, risks remain. Amazon’s valuation is no longer cheap, expectations are high, and any slowdown in AI infrastructure demand could pressure sentiment quickly. Until that starts happening, however, investors have far more important things to focus on than who happened to sell some shares three months ago.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Amazon.com Right Now?

Before you consider Amazon.com, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Amazon.com wasn't on the list.

While Amazon.com currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

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Sam Quirke
About The Author

Sam Quirke

Contributing Author

Learn More about Sam Quirke
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Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Amazon.com (AMZN)
4.7582 of 5 stars		$264.860.3%N/A31.68Moderate Buy$312.67
NVIDIA (NVDA)
4.9809 of 5 stars		$222.32-1.3%0.02%45.37Buy$278.73
ServiceNow (NOW)
4.717 of 5 stars		$103.528.9%N/A61.69Moderate Buy$141.89
Meta Platforms (META)
4.9302 of 5 stars		$611.21-0.5%0.34%22.22Moderate Buy$840.31
Broadcom (AVGO)
4.9361 of 5 stars		$420.71-1.1%0.62%82.17Moderate Buy$442.13
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