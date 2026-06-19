Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Purchases 7,095 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,113 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 7,095 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Home Depot were worth $18,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advocate Investing Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Key Capital Management INC bought a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Navalign LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting Home Depot

Here are the key news stories impacting Home Depot this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HD. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Home Depot from $377.00 to $340.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $375.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Home Depot from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $348.00 to $325.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $422.00 to $421.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $371.71.

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Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE:HD opened at $334.72 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $289.10 and a 52-week high of $426.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $323.27 and a 200 day moving average of $346.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 117.24% and a net margin of 8.41%.The business had revenue of $41.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.56 EPS. Home Depot's revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $2.33 per share. This represents a $9.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Home Depot's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.19%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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