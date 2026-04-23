Ayrshire Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 37.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,050 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 50,702 shares during the quarter. Amphenol accounts for about 5.2% of Ayrshire Capital Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC's holdings in Amphenol were worth $11,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of APH. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 2,067 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amphenol by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. LOM Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Amphenol by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. LOM Asset Management Ltd now owns 500 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Seeds Investor LLC lifted its position in Amphenol by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Seeds Investor LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 515,281 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.27, for a total value of $75,885,432.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,507 shares in the company, valued at $283,863,955.89. The trade was a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $183.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. UBS Group set a $170.00 price target on Amphenol and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. US Capital Advisors set a $165.00 price target on Amphenol in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Truist Financial set a $182.00 price target on Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $151.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Amphenol

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $148.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business's 50 day moving average price is $138.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.01. The company has a market cap of $182.27 billion, a PE ratio of 44.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.25. Amphenol Corporation has a twelve month low of $70.83 and a twelve month high of $167.04.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 18.49%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Amphenol has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.910-0.930 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. Amphenol's payout ratio is 29.94%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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