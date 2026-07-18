Azenta, Inc. $AZTA Shares Bought by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA - Free Report) by 88.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,344 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 51,226 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. owned 0.24% of Azenta worth $2,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Azenta by 249.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 96,602 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 68,955 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Azenta during the 4th quarter worth about $36,803,000. Congress Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Azenta during the 4th quarter worth about $42,755,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Azenta by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,388,047 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,347,000 after buying an additional 99,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Azenta by 7.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 473,315 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,594,000 after buying an additional 33,393 shares in the last quarter. 99.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Azenta Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of AZTA stock opened at $26.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 1.37. Azenta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.93 and a 1-year high of $41.73. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $22.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.35.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.16). Azenta had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 30.49%.The business had revenue of $144.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $148.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AZTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Azenta from $44.00 to $33.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Azenta from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $39.50.

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Azenta Company Profile

Azenta, Inc NASDAQ: AZTA is a life sciences technology company specializing in sample management, cryogenic storage and genomic services for research and clinical applications. Formerly the Life Sciences division of Brooks Automation, Azenta provides integrated solutions that enable customers to store, track and analyze biological samples with high levels of automation, data integrity and efficiency. Its offerings span automated storage systems, biorepository management software and end‐to‐end sample tracking workflows.

In addition to hardware and informatics platforms for sample storage, Azenta's Genomics business delivers next‐generation sequencing (NGS), DNA synthesis, and molecular biology services.

See Also

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