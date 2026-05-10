AZZ Inc. $AZZ Shares Bought by F m Investments LLC

F m Investments LLC raised its holdings in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ - Free Report) by 48.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,404 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 9,907 shares during the period. F m Investments LLC owned about 0.10% of AZZ worth $3,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of AZZ by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,619 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AZZ by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,213 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AZZ by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 17,488 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AZZ by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 84,076 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $7,030,000 after buying an additional 14,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AZZ by 185.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 51,122 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $4,274,000 after buying an additional 33,238 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley Financial upped their target price on shares of AZZ from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of AZZ from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Noble Financial restated an "outperform" rating on shares of AZZ in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of AZZ from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and upped their target price for the company from $127.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $152.00 target price on shares of AZZ in a report on Monday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $141.80.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AZZ

AZZ Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of NYSE:AZZ opened at $147.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $131.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.21. AZZ Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.67 and a 1-year high of $149.71.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $385.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $382.24 million. AZZ had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 14.47%. AZZ's quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. AZZ has set its FY 2027 guidance at 6.500-7.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AZZ Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

AZZ Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. AZZ's dividend payout ratio is currently 7.62%.

AZZ announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, January 30th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Tara D. Mackey sold 2,923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $397,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 22,373 shares in the company, valued at $3,042,728. This represents a 11.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AZZ

AZZ Inc, incorporated in 1956 and headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, is a leading provider of galvanizing and metal finishing solutions alongside electrical equipment and services. The company supports a diverse range of industries—such as energy, infrastructure, heavy equipment and general industrial markets—by delivering corrosion protection and high-performance electrical solutions designed for demanding environments.

AZZ operates two primary business segments. The Global Coatings & Services segment offers hot-dip galvanizing, metal finishing, painting, powder coating and related value-added services to steel fabricators and original equipment manufacturers.

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