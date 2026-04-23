B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Acquires 21,166 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report) by 62.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,199 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after purchasing an additional 21,166 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG's holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $11,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 6.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 142,587 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $33,972,000 after buying an additional 8,491 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 315.7% in the second quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 3,454 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth about $375,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,054,144 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $489,420,000 after buying an additional 9,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,845,316 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $677,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company's stock.

T-Mobile US Trading Down 3.3%

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $188.92 on Thursday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.36 and a 1-year high of $263.79. The business's 50-day moving average price is $209.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.43.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. T-Mobile US's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 27,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.86, for a total transaction of $5,801,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 51,573 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,080,974.78. This trade represents a 34.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director G Michael Sievert sold 1,089 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.85, for a total transaction of $241,594.65. Following the transaction, the director owned 125,696 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,885,657.60. This represents a 0.86% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 694,134 shares of company stock worth $150,847,799 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

T-Mobile US News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting T-Mobile US this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TMUS shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. DZ Bank reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Freedom Capital raised T-Mobile US from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $260.91.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

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