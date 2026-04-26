B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Acquires New Position in BWX Technologies, Inc. $BWXT

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,481 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $1,639,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BWXT. Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BWX Technologies by 163.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,578,048 shares of the technology company's stock worth $290,945,000 after buying an additional 978,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,549,150 shares of the technology company's stock worth $469,987,000 after purchasing an additional 956,770 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,969,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,902,000. Finally, Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in BWX Technologies by 1,353.1% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 363,757 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $52,403,000 after acquiring an additional 338,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at BWX Technologies

In other news, CAO Kevin James Gorman sold 1,344 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.71, for a total transaction of $288,570.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 114 shares in the company, valued at $24,476.94. This represents a 92.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gerhard F. Burbach sold 1,983 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.61, for a total value of $413,673.63. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 13,327 shares of company stock worth $2,734,844 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BWXT. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "underweight" rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded BWX Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Weiss Ratings upgraded BWX Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 15th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on BWX Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. They set a "buy" rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $207.60.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies Price Performance

BWXT stock opened at $223.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $211.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.99. The stock has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.62, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.80. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.42 and a fifty-two week high of $241.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.17. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 10.28%.The company had revenue of $885.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $837.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. BWX Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.550-4.700 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from BWX Technologies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. BWX Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.25%.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc NYSE: BWXT is a specialized supplier of nuclear components and services, primarily serving the U.S. government and commercial markets. The company's core expertise lies in the design, fabrication and servicing of nuclear propulsion systems for the U.S. Navy, where it supports the maintenance and overhaul of naval nuclear reactors. In addition to defense applications, BWXT develops small modular reactors (SMRs), nuclear fuel and related technologies for non‐defense power generation, offering scalable solutions to meet evolving energy and industrial demands.

Beyond propulsion and power systems, BWXT is a leading producer of medical radioisotopes used in diagnostic imaging and cancer treatment.

Further Reading

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