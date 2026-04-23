B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Increases Stock Position in BNY $BK

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its stake in BNY (NYSE:BK - Free Report) by 126.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,760 shares of the bank's stock after acquiring an additional 75,345 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG's holdings in BNY were worth $15,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BNY during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in BNY by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the bank's stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in BNY during the 2nd quarter worth $2,482,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in BNY by 1.7% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 334,388 shares of the bank's stock valued at $30,466,000 after purchasing an additional 5,445 shares during the period. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in BNY by 11,890.0% in the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the bank's stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BK. Barclays raised their price target on BNY from $143.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on BNY from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. New Street Research set a $143.00 price objective on BNY in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on BNY from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Evercore set a $136.00 target price on BNY in a report on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BNY presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $137.35.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BK

BNY Stock Performance

NYSE:BK opened at $135.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. BNY has a fifty-two week low of $77.48 and a fifty-two week high of $139.15. The stock has a market cap of $93.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.06. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $120.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.55.

BNY (NYSE:BK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The bank reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.31. BNY had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that BNY will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BNY Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 27th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. BNY's payout ratio is 26.27%.

Insider Transactions at BNY

In related news, VP Shannon Marie Hobbs sold 297 shares of BNY stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.05, for a total transaction of $40,703.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 15,206 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,083,982.30. The trade was a 1.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total value of $4,095,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 50,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,857,487. The trade was a 37.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 48,091 shares of company stock worth $6,568,423 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.17% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about BNY

Here are the key news stories impacting BNY this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts have an overall "Moderate Buy" consensus and several recent price-target raises, which supports upside expectations for BK. Analyst Consensus: Moderate Buy

Analysts have an overall "Moderate Buy" consensus and several recent price-target raises, which supports upside expectations for BK. Positive Sentiment: BNY reported a solid Q1 beat (EPS and revenue ahead of estimates), is paying a quarterly dividend, and management has signaled capital returns (including a large buyback), all of which underpin longer-term investor optimism. Q1 Beat, Dividend and Buyback

BNY reported a solid Q1 beat (EPS and revenue ahead of estimates), is paying a quarterly dividend, and management has signaled capital returns (including a large buyback), all of which underpin longer-term investor optimism. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional ownership remains very high (~85%), and several hedge funds adjusted small positions in the most recent quarter — this suggests moves may be driven more by major holders and corporate-newsflow than retail trading.

Institutional ownership remains very high (~85%), and several hedge funds adjusted small positions in the most recent quarter — this suggests moves may be driven more by major holders and corporate-newsflow than retail trading. Negative Sentiment: A cluster of insider sales on April 17 (including EVP Alejandro Perez, EVP J. Kevin McCarthy, Kurtis Kurimsky and VP Shannon Hobbs) was disclosed this week; the size and concentration of those disposals can be interpreted negatively by the market. SEC filings: Perez, McCarthy, Kurimsky, Hobbs. Wave of Insider Sales Perez filing McCarthy filing Kurimsky filing Hobbs filing

A cluster of insider sales on April 17 (including EVP Alejandro Perez, EVP J. Kevin McCarthy, Kurtis Kurimsky and VP Shannon Hobbs) was disclosed this week; the size and concentration of those disposals can be interpreted negatively by the market. SEC filings: Perez, McCarthy, Kurimsky, Hobbs. Negative Sentiment: Unusual options activity: traders bought ~15,757 put contracts (a ~663% jump over typical daily put volume), signaling elevated hedging or bearish bets that can amplify near-term downside pressure.

BNY Company Profile

BNY, formerly known as BNY Mellon, is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City. Formed in 2007 through the merger of the Bank of New York and Mellon Financial Corporation, BNY traces its roots back to 1784, making it one of the oldest banking institutions in the United States. It was also the first company listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

BNY operates at the center of the world's capital markets, partnering with clients to help them operate more efficiently and accelerate growth.

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