B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Purchases 16,214 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. $AMP

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP - Free Report) by 352.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,816 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 16,214 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG's holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $10,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMP. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 99 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corundum Trust Company INC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company's stock.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $467.90 on Thursday. The business's 50 day moving average is $454.90 and its 200 day moving average is $474.88. The stock has a market cap of $42.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.27. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $422.37 and a 52-week high of $550.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $10.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.33 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 63.04% and a net margin of 19.28%.Ameriprise Financial's quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 41.06 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 9th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Ameriprise Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.60%.

Insider Activity at Ameriprise Financial

In related news, insider Gumer Alvero sold 4,658 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.88, for a total value of $2,528,735.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 4,621 shares in the company, valued at $2,508,648.48. The trade was a 50.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 7,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.22, for a total transaction of $3,809,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 5,609 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,052,529.98. This trade represents a 55.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 16,658 shares of company stock worth $8,998,675 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMP. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Monday, December 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $530.00 to $460.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $485.00 to $452.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $544.22.

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About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The firm provides a range of advice-based wealth management, asset management and insurance products to individual and institutional clients. Its business model centers on delivering financial planning and investment advice through a network of financial advisors alongside proprietary product offerings designed to meet retirement, protection and accumulation needs.

Core products and services include comprehensive financial planning and advisory services, managed investment portfolios, retirement planning solutions, annuities and life insurance products.

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