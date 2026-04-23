B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Raises Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI - Free Report) by 25.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,477 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG's holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $39,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Weitz Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the third quarter worth about $8,647,000. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. raised its position in MercadoLibre by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 11,505 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,886,000 after purchasing an additional 6,429 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in MercadoLibre by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 86,699 shares of the company's stock valued at $202,610,000 after purchasing an additional 10,849 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,103 shares of the company's stock worth $112,414,000 after buying an additional 7,570 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 11,560 shares of the company's stock worth $27,015,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $2,400.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,800.00 to $2,600.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of MercadoLibre from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Itau BBA Securities reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,600.00 to $2,500.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $2,685.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MELI

MercadoLibre Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,860.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,783.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,988.65. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,593.21 and a 52-week high of $2,645.22.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, February 14th. The company reported $11.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.76 billion for the quarter. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 33.73% and a net margin of 6.91%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 51.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates an integrated e-commerce and fintech ecosystem serving consumers and businesses across Latin America. The company provides an online marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for a wide range of goods and services, supported by tools for merchants, advertising, and classifieds. Over time MercadoLibre has expanded beyond its marketplace roots into complementary areas that support digital commerce end to end.

Key offerings include its marketplace platform and a suite of logistics and payment services.

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