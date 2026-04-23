B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Raises Stock Position in GE Aerospace $GE

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its stake in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,006 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 16,042 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG's holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $25,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,577,642 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,425,562,000 after acquiring an additional 308,730 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in GE Aerospace by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,442,810 shares of the company's stock worth $6,449,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995,054 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 1.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,296,945 shares of the company's stock worth $3,097,527,000 after buying an additional 181,316 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 21.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,430,878 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,536,177,000 after buying an additional 1,494,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 8.1% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,465,804 shares of the company's stock worth $1,945,043,000 after buying an additional 484,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company's stock.

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GE Aerospace Price Performance

GE stock opened at $276.03 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $310.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $306.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $289.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.43. GE Aerospace has a 52-week low of $192.57 and a 52-week high of $348.48.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $11.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 17.86%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Aerospace Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This is an increase from GE Aerospace's previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. GE Aerospace's dividend payout ratio is currently 23.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GE. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $355.00 price objective on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their target price on GE Aerospace from $305.00 to $290.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on GE Aerospace from $380.00 to $353.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on GE Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "overweight" rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GE Aerospace presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $348.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on GE Aerospace

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Amy L. Gowder sold 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.73, for a total value of $1,222,920.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 16,535 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,055,245.55. The trade was a 19.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 3,035 shares of GE Aerospace stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.51, for a total transaction of $927,222.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 10,583 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,233,212.33. This trade represents a 22.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 37,398 shares of company stock valued at $11,455,491 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key GE Aerospace News

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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