B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Sells 44,620 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. $BR

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lessened its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR - Free Report) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,574 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 44,620 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG owned about 0.12% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $31,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,296,040 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $3,643,058,000 after purchasing an additional 264,620 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 692.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,690,705 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $879,015,000 after buying an additional 3,224,891 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,972,799 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $469,862,000 after buying an additional 14,631 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 8.6% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,901,022 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $452,766,000 after buying an additional 149,756 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,711,824 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $407,705,000 after buying an additional 105,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Timothy C. Gokey acquired 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $194.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,030,797.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 142,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,787,953.24. This trade represents a 3.85% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 253 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.60, for a total value of $48,727.80. Following the sale, the director owned 20,815 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,008,969. This trade represents a 1.20% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

Shares of BR opened at $160.20 on Thursday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.10 and a twelve month high of $271.91. The company has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $171.31 and a 200 day moving average of $203.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.25. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.70% and a net margin of 14.86%.The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Broadridge Financial Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.320-9.580 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.975 per share. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. Broadridge Financial Solutions's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $273.00 to $229.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Wall Street Zen cut Broadridge Financial Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $257.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $247.71.

View Our Latest Report on BR

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions is a global fintech company that provides technology-driven solutions and outsourcing services to the financial services industry. The firm's core offerings center on investor communications, securities processing and post-trade services, and technology platforms that support capital markets and wealth management operations. Broadridge positions itself as a provider of mission-critical infrastructure that helps financial institutions manage regulatory requirements, investor engagement and operational complexity.

Products and services include proxy and shareholder communications, investor disclosure and digital communications, proxy voting and tabulation, clearing and settlement support, trade processing and reconciliation, and a range of software-as-a-service platforms for wealth and asset managers.

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