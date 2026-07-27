B2Gold Corp $BTG Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of B2Gold Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG - Free Report) TSE: BTO by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,477,302 shares of the basic materials company's stock after buying an additional 1,315,923 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.51% of B2Gold worth $151,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. StoneX Group Inc. raised its holdings in B2Gold by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 118,518 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in B2Gold by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,079 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,888 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in B2Gold by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 28,432 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,236 shares during the last quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of B2Gold by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 52,209 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 5,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 42,352 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 5,876 shares during the period. 61.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BTG. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of B2Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of B2Gold from $5.75 to $5.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $5.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on B2Gold

B2Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BTG opened at $3.87 on Monday. B2Gold Corp has a 52 week low of $3.31 and a 52 week high of $6.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.19.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG - Get Free Report) TSE: BTO last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $893.41 million. B2Gold had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 117.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that B2Gold Corp will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer with a diversified portfolio of operating mines and advanced-stage development projects. Founded in 2007 through the merger of Bema Gold and CGA Mining, the company has grown to become one of the world's largest new gold producers. Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, B2Gold focuses on efficient, low-cost operations across several continents, combining exploration, development and production within a single strategic framework.

The company's flagship assets include the Fekola mine in Mali, which commenced production in 2017, the Otjikoto mine in Namibia, and the Masbate mine in the Philippines.

Further Reading

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