Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Acquires Shares of 15,800 TTM Technologies, Inc. $TTMI

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,800 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $1,539,000.

Get TTM Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in TTM Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the technology company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TTM Technologies news, EVP Catherine A. Gridley sold 8,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.80, for a total value of $1,881,066.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 69,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,618,654.20. This represents a 11.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daniel J. Weber sold 8,533 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.80, for a total transaction of $1,790,223.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 86,088 shares in the company, valued at $18,061,262.40. The trade was a 9.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 82,043 shares of company stock worth $17,191,859 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TTMI has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley Financial lifted their target price on TTM Technologies from $182.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Research cut shares of TTM Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut TTM Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TTM Technologies currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $212.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TTMI

TTM Technologies Stock Up 0.9%

TTMI opened at $133.17 on Tuesday. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $39.20 and a one year high of $223.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.98 and a beta of 2.10. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $175.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.35.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 6.29%.The firm had revenue of $845.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $789.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. TTM Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.880 EPS. Analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of printed circuit boards (PCBs) and related electronic components. The company's product portfolio spans rigid, flexible and rigid-flex circuit boards, as well as advanced substrates, backplanes, hybrid circuits and integrated antenna modules. In addition to PCB fabrication, TTM offers comprehensive system‐level services, including design support, surface mount technology (SMT) assembly, cable and wire harness assembly, and complete box-build solutions to address end-to-end customer requirements.

Serving a broad array of end markets, TTM Technologies supports customers in the communications, computing, automotive, aerospace and defense, industrial, and medical sectors.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider TTM Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and TTM Technologies wasn't on the list.

While TTM Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here