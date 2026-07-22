Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Purchases Shares of 11,890 Delta Air Lines, Inc. $DAL

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,890 shares of the transportation company's stock, valued at approximately $790,000.

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Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DAL. Andra AP fonden bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,456,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 84.0% during the 1st quarter. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 274,125 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $18,224,000 after acquiring an additional 19,972 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Beta Wealth Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 6,910 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company's stock.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Shares of DAL opened at $84.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.29. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.44 and a fifty-two week high of $95.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business's 50-day moving average is $83.04 and its 200-day moving average is $73.29.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The transportation company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The business had revenue of $17.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This is a positive change from Delta Air Lines's previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. Delta Air Lines's dividend payout ratio is 14.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DAL. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $78.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a "strong-buy" rating to an "outperform" rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $100.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DAL

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.44, for a total value of $2,036,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 95,025 shares in the company, valued at $7,738,836. The trade was a 20.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Allison C. Ausband sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $395,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 133,854 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,574,466. The trade was a 3.60% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 65,331 shares of company stock valued at $5,036,638. Insiders own 0.80% of the company's stock.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines is a major U.S.-based global airline that provides scheduled passenger and cargo air transportation, aircraft maintenance and repair services, and related travel products. Its operations include mainline domestic and international passenger services, a branded regional network operating under the Delta Connection name, dedicated air cargo carriage, and in-house maintenance, repair and overhaul through Delta TechOps. Delta offers a range of cabin products for different customer segments, including premium business-class service on long-haul routes and tiered economy offerings on domestic and international flights, and it markets customer loyalty benefits through the SkyMiles frequent-flyer program.

The carrier operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft from multiple U.S.

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