Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Takes $1.28 Million Position in TechnipFMC plc $FTI

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 18,459 shares of the oil and gas company's stock, valued at approximately $1,276,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. ANB Bank raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 3.4% in the first quarter. ANB Bank now owns 4,903 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 61,262 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $2,730,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,759 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolve Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 0.7% in the first quarter. Evolve Private Wealth LLC now owns 34,879 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. 96.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FTI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on TechnipFMC from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group set a $80.00 price target on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a "positive" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Sunday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $69.64.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC Stock Performance

Shares of FTI stock opened at $72.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $28.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.70. TechnipFMC plc has a 1 year low of $31.88 and a 1 year high of $77.78.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 34.06% and a net margin of 10.62%.TechnipFMC's revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that TechnipFMC plc will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TechnipFMC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. TechnipFMC's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.63%.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC is an integrated oilfield services and technology company that designs, manufactures and delivers systems and services for the energy industry. The company's activities span the full lifecycle of oil and gas projects, with capabilities in subsea production systems, surface wellhead and intervention equipment, and onshore/offshore engineering and construction. TechnipFMC combines engineering and project management with fabrication, installation and maintenance services to help operators develop and produce hydrocarbon resources.

Its product and service portfolio includes subsea hardware such as trees, manifolds, umbilicals, risers and flowlines, as well as surface equipment for drilling, completions and well intervention.

See Also

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