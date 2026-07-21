Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Takes Position in Duolingo, Inc. $DUOL

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,479,000.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DUOL. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 280.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the company's stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in Duolingo by 660.4% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,262 shares of the company's stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 6,307 shares in the last quarter. Audent Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Duolingo in the 1st quarter worth about $2,139,000. PeakShares LLC purchased a new stake in Duolingo in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Duolingo by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 24,002 shares of the company's stock worth $2,366,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded Duolingo from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. DA Davidson reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Evercore set a $97.00 price objective on Duolingo in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Duolingo in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Duolingo from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $167.17.

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Duolingo Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:DUOL opened at $133.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62. Duolingo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.89 and a 52-week high of $468.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $119.52 and a 200 day moving average of $118.56.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. Duolingo had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 38.44%.The business had revenue of $291.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duolingo

In other news, insider Robert Meese sold 1,420 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total transaction of $159,267.20. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 170,745 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,150,759.20. This trade represents a 0.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Natalie Glance sold 3,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $381,662.40. Following the sale, the insider owned 173,401 shares of the company's stock, valued at $19,696,619.59. This represents a 1.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 9,506 shares of company stock worth $1,073,864 over the last three months. Company insiders own 16.62% of the company's stock.

Duolingo Profile

Duolingo, Inc NASDAQ: DUOL is a technology-driven education company that operates a widely used language-learning platform. Founded in 2011 by Luis von Ahn and Severin Hacker, Duolingo offers a freemium service featuring bite-sized lessons, gamified exercises and adaptive learning algorithms. The company's core product is its mobile and web application, which supports instruction in more than 40 languages, ranging from widely spoken tongues such as English and Spanish to lesser-taught options including Irish and Swahili.

In addition to its flagship language courses, Duolingo has expanded its product suite to include the Duolingo English Test, an on-demand, computer-based English proficiency exam designed for academic and professional admissions.

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