Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Takes Position in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,206 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock, valued at approximately $1,054,000.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,850,329,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 60.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,143,089 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $4,109,878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,836,051 shares during the last quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 901.5% during the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 3,290,540 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $1,132,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961,979 shares during the last quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 33,026.3% during the first quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,342,026 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $770,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334,956 shares during the period. Finally, J. Stern & Co. LLP lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 14,869.3% during the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 2,232,521 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $768,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217,607 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HD. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $415.00 to $385.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Home Depot from $450.00 to $430.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Home Depot from $405.00 to $310.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $422.00 to $421.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $371.71.

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Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $332.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $327.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $345.13. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $289.10 and a 1-year high of $426.75. The firm has a market cap of $332.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $41.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.59 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 117.24% and a net margin of 8.41%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.56 earnings per share. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a $2.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $9.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Home Depot's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.19%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report).

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