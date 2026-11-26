Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI - Free Report) by 69.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 528,968 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after buying an additional 216,822 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 1.85% of Badger Meter worth $65,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,344,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $725,926,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG increased its position in Badger Meter by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 20,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Badger Meter during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,298,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Badger Meter in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,646,000. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on BMI shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $168.00 target price on shares of Badger Meter in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $187.00 price objective (up from $162.00) on shares of Badger Meter in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Badger Meter from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Badger Meter from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Badger Meter from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Badger Meter presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $166.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BMI

Badger Meter Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BMI opened at $169.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 38.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.63. The firm's fifty day moving average is $142.32 and its 200-day moving average is $138.95. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.09 and a 52 week high of $186.76.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $230.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.35 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 14.36%. Badger Meter's quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

Badger Meter Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Badger Meter's payout ratio is 40.65%.

Badger Meter Profile

Badger Meter, Inc. is a Milwaukee-based manufacturer of products and systems used to measure and manage water and other fluid flows. Founded in 1905, the company serves municipal water utilities as well as commercial and industrial customers. Its offerings include water meters, flow instrumentation and related communications technology that helps customers collect and analyze usage data. Badger Meter also provides water quality monitoring equipment and software for tracking water system performance and supporting operational decisions.

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