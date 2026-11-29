State Street Corp lowered its position in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI - Free Report) by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,574,045 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after selling 1,728,783 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 5.51% of Badger Meter worth $194,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the second quarter worth $28,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the second quarter worth $29,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.01% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BMI. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $187.00 target price (up from $162.00) on shares of Badger Meter in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised Badger Meter from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Seaport Research Partners reissued a "buy" rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Badger Meter in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Argus upgraded Badger Meter from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $168.00 price objective on Badger Meter in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Badger Meter presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $166.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Badger Meter

Badger Meter Price Performance

Shares of BMI opened at $170.10 on Friday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.09 and a 1 year high of $186.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.63.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. Badger Meter had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The firm had revenue of $230.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $240.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Badger Meter Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Badger Meter's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.65%.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc. designs and manufactures flow measurement, water quality monitoring and water management products. Founded in 1905, the company is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Its products include water meters and flow instrumentation for municipal, commercial and industrial applications, along with connected metering technologies that help water utilities collect and manage usage data. Badger Meter also provides water quality monitoring instruments and software used to analyze water system information.

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