Baer Investment Advisory LLC Takes Position in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Baer Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,023 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,472,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenberg Financial Group acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $954,000. World Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 161,343 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,390,000 after purchasing an additional 26,450 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,662 shares of the company's stock worth $17,738,000 after purchasing an additional 8,533 shares during the period. Benchmark Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $554,000. Finally, Sienna Gestion raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sienna Gestion now owns 142,127 shares of the company's stock valued at $24,027,000 after buying an additional 12,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company's stock.

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Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $259.31 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $154.21 and a fifty-two week high of $263.10. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $233.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $624.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.24.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.60 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 32.60%. The company's revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Johnson & Johnson's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.97%.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total value of $2,411,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 114,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,560,551.20. This represents a 8.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Leerink Partners raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. HSBC set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a "buy" rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $257.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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