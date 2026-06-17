Bain Capital Public Equity LP Sells 59,730 Shares of Crane $CR

Bain Capital Public Equity LP cut its holdings in Crane (NYSE:CR - Free Report) by 98.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,223 shares of the conglomerate's stock after selling 59,730 shares during the period. Crane makes up approximately 0.1% of Bain Capital Public Equity LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Bain Capital Public Equity LP's holdings in Crane were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL grew its stake in shares of Crane by 314.8% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 74,801 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $13,774,000 after acquiring an additional 56,768 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Crane by 44.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 183,787 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $33,843,000 after acquiring an additional 56,324 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Crane in the third quarter valued at about $3,709,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crane by 23.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,480 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $6,165,000 after acquiring an additional 6,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandhill Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Crane by 56.2% in the third quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 95,368 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $17,561,000 after acquiring an additional 34,296 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

CR has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Crane from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Crane from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Crane in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Crane from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $226.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on Crane

Crane Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Crane stock opened at $207.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Crane has a 12-month low of $159.58 and a 12-month high of $214.31. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $184.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.13.

Crane (NYSE:CR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $696.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.74 million. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Crane has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.650-6.850 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crane Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Crane's dividend payout ratio is presently 18.35%.

Insider Transactions at Crane

In other news, Director Susan D. Lynch acquired 150 shares of Crane stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $177.38 per share, for a total transaction of $26,607.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 370 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $65,630.60. This represents a 68.18% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co, headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, is a diversified manufacturer of engineered industrial products serving customers around the world. The company operates through two primary segments: Aerospace & Electronics and Engineered Materials. Its Aerospace & Electronics division designs and produces valves, fittings, manifolds, and filtration systems for aircraft fuel, hydraulics, and environmental control systems. The Engineered Materials segment focuses on advanced polymers, heat exchangers, and specialized composite solutions for industries including chemical processing, semiconductor manufacturing, and power generation.

With roots dating back to its founding in 1855 in Chicago by R.T.

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