Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of First Tracks Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:TRAX - Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 472,932 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,761,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP owned approximately 1.13% of First Tracks Biotherapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRAX. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Tracks Biotherapeutics by 3.5% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,516 shares of the company's stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Tracks Biotherapeutics by 391.9% during the third quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 969 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of First Tracks Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of First Tracks Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of First Tracks Biotherapeutics by 107.4% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,519 shares of the company's stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 5,966 shares during the period.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of First Tracks Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on First Tracks Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of First Tracks Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Weiss Ratings cut First Tracks Biotherapeutics from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of First Tracks Biotherapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $72.17.

View Our Latest Report on First Tracks Biotherapeutics

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John P. Schmid sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total transaction of $647,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 37,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,625,813.36. This represents a 28.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Ware sold 39,265 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.78, for a total transaction of $1,758,286.70. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 15,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $701,254.80. The trade was a 71.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information.

First Tracks Biotherapeutics Price Performance

Shares of TRAX opened at $49.59 on Friday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $41.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.29. First Tracks Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $14.72 and a 1-year high of $54.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.77.

First Tracks Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:TRAX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Tracks Biotherapeutics will post -4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About First Tracks Biotherapeutics

First Tracks Biotherapeutics is a clinical stage biotechnology company advancing antibody therapies which modulate immune pathways implicated in autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its pipeline includes ANB033 and ANB101. First Tracks Biotherapeutics is based in SAN DIEGO.

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