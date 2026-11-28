Baker BROS. Advisors LP lessened its stake in Immatics N.V. (NASDAQ:IMTX - Free Report) by 55.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,256,682 shares of the company's stock after selling 5,251,883 shares during the quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP owned about 3.11% of Immatics worth $37,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IMTX. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Immatics by 87.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,394 shares of the company's stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 11,848 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Immatics in the 3rd quarter worth $263,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in Immatics by 26.4% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 50,886 shares of the company's stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 10,638 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Immatics by 0.7% in the second quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 171,499 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Immatics by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 198,239 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 62,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.41% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Immatics

In other news, insider Rainer Kramer sold 22,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total transaction of $138,580.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 22,868 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $138,580.08. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Immatics Stock Down 4.6%

Shares of IMTX opened at $6.64 on Friday. Immatics N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $5.72 and a fifty-two week high of $12.41. The company's fifty day moving average is $7.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.27. The firm has a market cap of $907.89 million, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.38.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $7.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.18 million. Immatics had a negative net margin of 533.26% and a negative return on equity of 52.54%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Immatics N.V. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IMTX shares. Mizuho set a $21.00 price target on Immatics in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Immatics in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Immatics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Immatics in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Immatics in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $19.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Immatics

About Immatics

Immatics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing immunotherapies for cancer. Founded in Germany in 2000, the company uses its target-discovery and development platforms to identify cancer-associated targets and create therapies designed to direct the immune system against tumor cells. Its pipeline includes engineered T-cell receptor (TCR) T-cell therapies, which modify a patient's T cells to recognize specific tumor targets, as well as TCR bispecific therapies designed to connect T cells with cancer cells.

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