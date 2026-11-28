Baker BROS. Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD - Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,637,318 shares of the company's stock after selling 806,039 shares during the quarter. Revolution Medicines comprises 10.4% of Baker BROS. Advisors LP's portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Baker BROS. Advisors LP owned about 4.92% of Revolution Medicines worth $2,183,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the second quarter valued at $963,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the second quarter worth $1,769,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 243.6% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 212,275 shares of the company's stock worth $39,755,000 after buying an additional 150,500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines during the second quarter valued at $112,566,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines during the second quarter valued at $37,547,000. Institutional investors own 94.34% of the company's stock.

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Revolution Medicines Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of RVMD opened at $175.88 on Friday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $187.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 8.36 and a quick ratio of 8.34. The company has a market capitalization of $38.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.31 and a beta of 1.44. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a one year low of $73.00 and a one year high of $224.31.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.90) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($2.35) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $197.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.58 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.61) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RVMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Revolution Medicines from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $272.00 to $247.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $267.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $275.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $262.75.

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Insider Activity at Revolution Medicines

In other Revolution Medicines news, Director Elizabeth M. Anderson sold 10,143 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.04, for a total value of $1,958,004.72. Following the sale, the director owned 4,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,442.32. The trade was a 70.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lorence H. Kim sold 56,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $11,381,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 17,090 shares in the company, valued at $3,473,371.60. The trade was a 76.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 273,901 shares of company stock valued at $53,970,418 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company's stock.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

Revolution Medicines, Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company focused on developing targeted therapies for cancers driven by RAS pathway mutations. The company's research centers on RAS proteins and related signaling mechanisms that can promote tumor growth. Its investigational pipeline includes small-molecule RAS inhibitors, including candidates designed to target multiple RAS variants as well as specific mutations such as KRAS G12C and G12D. These medicines are being studied for potential use in solid tumors, including pancreatic, lung and colorectal cancers.

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