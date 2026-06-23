Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Sells 3,850 Shares of Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,622 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 3,850 shares during the period. Lam Research accounts for 2.9% of Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC's holdings in Lam Research were worth $24,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. PMV Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Bayban acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Core Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, University of Illinois Foundation purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Lam Research Trading Up 5.3%

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $409.54 on Tuesday. The business's 50-day moving average is $304.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $512.16 billion, a PE ratio of 77.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.85. Lam Research Corporation has a 12 month low of $90.29 and a 12 month high of $409.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.21% and a net margin of 30.94%.The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio is currently 19.62%.

More Lam Research News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Positive Sentiment: UBS and Cantor Fitzgerald both recently raised their price targets on Lam Research, signaling greater confidence in the company’s growth outlook and AI-related demand. Why Analysts See More Upside for Lam Research (LRCX)

UBS and Cantor Fitzgerald both recently raised their price targets on Lam Research, signaling greater confidence in the company’s growth outlook and AI-related demand. Positive Sentiment: Lam Research’s latest quarterly results beat expectations, with revenue and earnings topping estimates and management raising guidance for chip equipment demand, reinforcing the AI-driven growth story. Lam Research (LRCX) Is Up 6.1% After AI-Fueled Beat And Raised Chip-Equipment Outlook

Lam Research’s latest quarterly results beat expectations, with revenue and earnings topping estimates and management raising guidance for chip equipment demand, reinforcing the AI-driven growth story. Positive Sentiment: Investors are increasingly viewing Lam Research as a key AI infrastructure and memory stock, with articles highlighting strong demand from AI spending and advanced packaging complexity. 5 Best AI Memory Stocks to Buy in 2026

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LRCX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Lam Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lam Research from an "underweight" rating to an "overweight" rating and increased their price target for the stock from $293.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Monday, May 18th. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $375.00 price target (up from $310.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $265.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho set a $380.00 price objective on Lam Research and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Twenty-eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $329.59.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lam Research

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lam Research news, Director Eric Brandt sold 54,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.80, for a total value of $19,118,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 199,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at $69,881,114. This trade represents a 21.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total transaction of $1,554,546.60. Following the sale, the insider owned 53,205 shares in the company, valued at $13,762,005.30. This represents a 10.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 86,339 shares of company stock worth $27,680,267 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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