Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR - Free Report) by 230.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,441,010 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,005,057 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.15% of Baker Hughes worth $79,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 10,946,464 shares of the company's stock valued at $668,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409,978 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 13.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,347,198 shares of the company's stock valued at $513,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,324 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 21.7% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,297,747 shares of the company's stock valued at $235,947,000 after purchasing an additional 766,591 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,837,618 shares of the company's stock valued at $234,287,000 after purchasing an additional 184,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 3,958,604 shares of the company's stock worth $217,327,000 after purchasing an additional 765,582 shares in the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Baker Hughes from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Baker Hughes from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Freedom Broker raised Baker Hughes from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating and increased their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $70.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:BKR opened at $45.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $45.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.07. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $53.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.50. Baker Hughes Company has a 12-month low of $44.26 and a 12-month high of $70.41.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.74 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes Company will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Baker Hughes's dividend payout ratio is 31.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Rice purchased 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.10 per share, with a total value of $531,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 77,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,105,426.50. This trade represents a 14.86% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes NASDAQ: BKR is an energy technology company that provides products and services to the oil and gas industry and other industrial markets. Its offerings include equipment and services used across the energy value chain, from exploration and production to transportation and processing. The company also develops turbomachinery, industrial equipment, digital technologies and solutions for energy and industrial applications. Its portfolio includes technologies designed to support more efficient operations and lower-emissions energy systems.

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