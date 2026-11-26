Dodge & Cox decreased its holdings in Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR - Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,889,051 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,965,431 shares during the quarter. Dodge & Cox owned 3.31% of Baker Hughes worth $1,805,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 28.2% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 10,946,464 shares of the company's stock valued at $668,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,978 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,347,198 shares of the company's stock worth $513,161,000 after buying an additional 1,079,324 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,297,747 shares of the company's stock valued at $235,947,000 after buying an additional 766,591 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,837,618 shares of the company's stock valued at $234,287,000 after buying an additional 184,897 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 3,958,604 shares of the company's stock valued at $217,327,000 after buying an additional 765,582 shares during the period. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Baker Hughes alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Freedom Broker upgraded Baker Hughes from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating and raised their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on Baker Hughes from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Baker Hughes from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $70.27.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ BKR opened at $46.36 on Thursday. Baker Hughes Company has a 12 month low of $44.26 and a 12 month high of $70.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $46.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.44.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.74 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 10.08%. Baker Hughes's revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Baker Hughes Company will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. Baker Hughes's payout ratio is presently 31.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John Rice bought 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.10 per share, for a total transaction of $531,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 77,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,105,426.50. This trade represents a 14.86% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes is an energy technology company that provides products and services to the oil and gas industry and other energy and industrial markets. Its offerings include equipment and services for drilling, well evaluation, completion, production and subsea operations, as well as digital technologies used to support energy operations. Through its Industrial & Energy Technology business, Baker Hughes supplies turbomachinery, compressors, pumps and related services for applications such as liquefied natural gas, pipelines and industrial processes.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Baker Hughes, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Baker Hughes wasn't on the list.

While Baker Hughes currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Buy Before the Robotics Revolution Robotics and automation are rapidly becoming essential infrastructure across healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, and many other industries. "Physical AI" is coming. Learn which seven companies are most positioned to benefit as intelligent robots enter the workforce. Get This Free Report