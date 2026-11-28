Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR - Free Report) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,549,175 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 1,064,907 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.86% of Baker Hughes worth $469,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BKR. Medallion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 23,000.0% in the third quarter. Medallion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 121.4% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Raffa Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Olistico Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 209.4% during the 3rd quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 495 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 260.1% in the 3rd quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 497 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BKR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Baker Hughes from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Baker Hughes from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. UBS Group cut their target price on Baker Hughes from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $70.27.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Stock Up 2.3%

BKR opened at $47.42 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $53.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $47.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.07. Baker Hughes Company has a 12 month low of $44.26 and a 12 month high of $70.41.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 10.08%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Baker Hughes Company will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 10th. Baker Hughes's payout ratio is currently 31.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Baker Hughes

In related news, Director John Rice acquired 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.10 per share, for a total transaction of $531,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 77,315 shares in the company, valued at $4,105,426.50. This trade represents a 14.86% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes is an energy technology company that provides products and services to the oil and gas industry and other energy and industrial markets. Its offerings include equipment and services for drilling, well evaluation, completion, production and subsea operations, as well as digital technologies used to support energy operations. Through its Industrial & Energy Technology business, Baker Hughes supplies turbomachinery, compressors, pumps and related services for applications such as liquefied natural gas, pipelines and industrial processes.

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