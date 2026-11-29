Bamco Inc. NY decreased its position in Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN - Free Report) by 37.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,694,633 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,017,753 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 1.21% of Baldwin Insurance Group worth $53,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Baldwin Insurance Group by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,327,711 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,208,000 after purchasing an additional 654,706 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Baldwin Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,337,000. Credit Industriel ET Commercial bought a new position in shares of Baldwin Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,335,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Baldwin Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,948,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baldwin Insurance Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 38,082 shares of the company's stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.49% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

BWIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Baldwin Insurance Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. William Blair lowered Baldwin Insurance Group from an "outperform" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Baldwin Insurance Group from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Baldwin Insurance Group in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Baldwin Insurance Group from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and set a $32.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $31.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BWIN

Baldwin Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of Baldwin Insurance Group stock opened at $32.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.10, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $31.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.96. Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.88 and a 52 week high of $32.71.

Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Baldwin Insurance Group had a positive return on equity of 13.63% and a negative net margin of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $480.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $480.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Baldwin Insurance Group

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. NASDAQ: BWIN is an insurance brokerage and advisory firm that helps businesses, individuals, and families assess and manage risk. Its services include commercial and personal insurance placement, employee benefits consulting, and specialized insurance solutions. The company also provides wholesale brokerage and underwriting services, connecting insurance agencies and clients with coverage options for more complex or specialized risks. It operates across the United States through a network of insurance and advisory businesses.

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