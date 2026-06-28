Ball Corporation $BALL Shares Purchased by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL - Free Report) by 69.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,948 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 26,978 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC's holdings in Ball were worth $3,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter valued at $178,025,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ball by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,658,732 shares of the company's stock valued at $299,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830,434 shares during the period. M&G PLC grew its position in Ball by 242.9% in the 4th quarter. M&G PLC now owns 2,326,812 shares of the company's stock valued at $123,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648,303 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ball by 1,465.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,314,786 shares of the company's stock valued at $73,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Ball by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,886,681 shares of the company's stock worth $1,000,429,000 after purchasing an additional 999,690 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Ball this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research increased its earnings estimates for Ball’s Q1 2027, Q1 2028 and FY2028, signaling stronger expected earnings growth. Ball analyst estimate update

Zacks Research increased its earnings estimates for Ball’s Q1 2027, Q1 2028 and FY2028, signaling stronger expected earnings growth. Positive Sentiment: Ball was also cited as a top-ranked momentum stock, which can attract short-term buying from traders and momentum-focused investors. Ball momentum stock article

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on BALL shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Ball from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Ball from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Ball from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Ball from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ball from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ball presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $69.54.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ball

Ball Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:BALL opened at $61.97 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $57.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.62. The stock has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.01. Ball Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $44.83 and a fifty-two week high of $68.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Ball (NYSE:BALL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. Ball had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Ball has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.930- EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ball Corporation will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. Ball's dividend payout ratio is 23.12%.

About Ball

Ball Corporation is a leading provider of sustainable aluminum packaging solutions and advanced aerospace technologies. Headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado, the company serves customers in the beverage, food and aerosol markets through a global network of manufacturing facilities. With an emphasis on sustainability and innovation, Ball designs and produces metal cans, bottles and ends that support recycling and reduce environmental impact.

The company's packaging segment specializes in beverage cans for soft drinks, beer and energy drinks, as well as metal packaging for food and personal care applications.

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