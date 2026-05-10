Ballast Rock Private Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Ballast Rock Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,600 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,659,000. Charles Schwab comprises about 1.0% of Ballast Rock Private Wealth LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Optima Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SCHW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citizens Jmp lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $125.00 to $119.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Charles Schwab from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $114.00.

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Charles Schwab Trading Down 1.1%

NYSE:SCHW opened at $88.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $153.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.18. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 12-month low of $83.62 and a 12-month high of $107.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 37.99%.Charles Schwab's revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. Charles Schwab's payout ratio is 25.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 7,941 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $794,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 29,866 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,986,600. The trade was a 21.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 41,297 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $4,088,403.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 57,972 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,739,228. This trade represents a 41.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 126,924 shares of company stock valued at $12,268,634 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company's stock.

About Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report).

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