Ballast Rock Private Wealth LLC Takes Position in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Ballast Rock Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,679 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $1,659,000. Lam Research makes up approximately 1.0% of Ballast Rock Private Wealth LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,974,214 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $17,537,447,000 after purchasing an additional 364,949 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,817,352 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $8,024,684,000 after purchasing an additional 265,805 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 18.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,182,948 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,836,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263,658 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 781.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,340,865 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,518,542,000 after purchasing an additional 10,053,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 6.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,312,752 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,512,854,000 after purchasing an additional 718,178 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Lam Research Stock Up 2.6%

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $294.05 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $238.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Lam Research Corporation has a 52 week low of $74.65 and a 52 week high of $297.99. The company has a market capitalization of $367.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.81.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.21% and a net margin of 30.94%.The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 18,170 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total value of $4,635,893.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 66,129 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,872,153.06. This trade represents a 21.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total value of $1,554,546.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 53,205 shares in the company, valued at $13,762,005.30. This trade represents a 10.15% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 120,066 shares of company stock valued at $27,953,242 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. New Street Research upped their price target on Lam Research from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Summit Insights raised Lam Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Lam Research from $265.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Lam Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their target price on Lam Research from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Twenty-six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $285.94.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LRCX

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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