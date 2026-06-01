Ballentine Partners LLC Lowers Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Ballentine Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,127 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after selling 4,978 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 0.6% of Ballentine Partners LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Ballentine Partners LLC's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $43,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Fairway Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 113 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. MilWealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. MilWealth Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2,330.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 247 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings raised Amazon.com from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $320.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $340.00 to $300.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $315.00 price objective (up from $260.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Fifty-seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $312.83.

View Our Latest Analysis on AMZN

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 6,370 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.39, for a total value of $1,671,424.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 486,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,659,819.53. This trade represents a 1.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 9,270 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.53, for a total value of $2,489,273.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 41,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,060,750.70. This represents a 18.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 194,774 shares of company stock worth $51,348,244. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Key Amazon.com News

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: Truist raised its price target on Amazon and reiterated a buy rating, signaling confidence that the stock still has room to climb from current levels.

Truist raised its price target on Amazon and reiterated a rating, signaling confidence that the stock still has room to climb from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Amazon’s investment in Anthropic is drawing attention after the AI startup’s valuation surged, with several reports noting that Amazon benefits as Anthropic grows and that the relationship could become an increasingly valuable long-term asset for AWS.

Amazon’s investment in Anthropic is drawing attention after the AI startup’s valuation surged, with several reports noting that Amazon benefits as Anthropic grows and that the relationship could become an increasingly valuable long-term asset for AWS. Positive Sentiment: Snowflake’s $6 billion AWS commitment and strong earnings have highlighted continued enterprise demand for Amazon Web Services, supporting the view that Amazon’s cloud business remains a key growth engine.

Snowflake’s $6 billion AWS commitment and strong earnings have highlighted continued enterprise demand for Amazon Web Services, supporting the view that Amazon’s cloud business remains a key growth engine. Positive Sentiment: Multiple stories emphasized Amazon’s AI momentum, including AWS’s fastest growth in 15 quarters and plans to expand Bedrock with more advanced model offerings, reinforcing expectations that AI will keep driving revenue and margin expansion.

Multiple stories emphasized Amazon’s AI momentum, including AWS’s fastest growth in 15 quarters and plans to expand Bedrock with more advanced model offerings, reinforcing expectations that AI will keep driving revenue and margin expansion. Positive Sentiment: Prominent investors and commentators, including Cathie Wood and Jim Cramer, were cited as bullish on Amazon, which can help sentiment around the stock. Article: Jim Cramer Explains One of the Reasons “Amazon Stock Has Been Going Ever Higher”

Prominent investors and commentators, including Cathie Wood and Jim Cramer, were cited as bullish on Amazon, which can help sentiment around the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Amazon shut down an internal AI leaderboard after employees exaggerated usage scores, a sign the company is trying to control AI spending and improve discipline rather than a direct business setback. Article: Amazon says it shut down a token leaderboard: 'Don't use AI just to use AI'

Amazon shut down an internal AI leaderboard after employees exaggerated usage scores, a sign the company is trying to control AI spending and improve discipline rather than a direct business setback. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage around Amazon nearing the $3 trillion market-cap milestone and outperforming since earnings is supportive, but it mostly reflects momentum already built into the stock rather than a new catalyst.

Coverage around Amazon nearing the $3 trillion market-cap milestone and outperforming since earnings is supportive, but it mostly reflects momentum already built into the stock rather than a new catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Australia’s competition regulator sued Amazon’s local unit over children’s backpacks lacking required battery warning labels, adding a regulatory overhang.

Australia’s competition regulator sued Amazon’s local unit over children’s backpacks lacking required battery warning labels, adding a regulatory overhang. Negative Sentiment: Blue Origin’s rocket explosion created a negative headline for Jeff Bezos’s broader empire, though the direct impact on Amazon is limited.

Blue Origin’s rocket explosion created a negative headline for Jeff Bezos’s broader empire, though the direct impact on Amazon is limited. Negative Sentiment: Some commentary also raised concerns about rising AI capital spending and margin pressure, which could matter if Amazon’s infrastructure buildout accelerates faster than monetization.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $270.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.45. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.00 and a fifty-two week high of $278.56. The business's 50 day moving average price is $245.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.15. The firm had revenue of $181.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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