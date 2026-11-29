Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in Once Upon A Farm (NYSE:OFRM - Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,057,204 shares of the organic kids food company's stock, valued at approximately $32,401,000. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 4.90% of Once Upon A Farm as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Once Upon A Farm by 225.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 859,180 shares of the organic kids food company's stock valued at $17,596,000 after purchasing an additional 595,571 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Once Upon A Farm by 271.9% in the second quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 784,166 shares of the organic kids food company's stock worth $16,060,000 after buying an additional 573,285 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Once Upon A Farm in the second quarter worth $10,240,000. Jupiter Topco LLC purchased a new position in shares of Once Upon A Farm in the second quarter worth $9,468,000. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Once Upon A Farm during the third quarter worth $4,186,000.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on OFRM. Wall Street Zen downgraded Once Upon A Farm from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Once Upon A Farm from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Weiss Ratings raised Once Upon A Farm from a "sell (e)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Once Upon A Farm from $19.00 to $11.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Freedom Broker started coverage on Once Upon A Farm in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They set a "buy" rating and a $24.50 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $20.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Once Upon A Farm

Once Upon A Farm Trading Down 2.1%

OFRM opened at $12.66 on Friday. Once Upon A Farm has a 12-month low of $8.83 and a 12-month high of $27.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.88 million and a PE ratio of -18.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.86.

Once Upon A Farm (NYSE:OFRM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The organic kids food company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $89.07 million for the quarter. Once Upon A Farm had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 5.25%. As a group, analysts predict that Once Upon A Farm will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Once Upon A Farm news, Director Walter E. Iv Robb purchased 4,664 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.72 per share, with a total value of $49,998.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 150,634 shares in the company, valued at $1,614,796.48. This trade represents a 3.20% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott James Morris purchased 12,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.81 per share, for a total transaction of $141,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 24,307 shares in the company, valued at $287,065.67. This trade represents a 97.51% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders acquired a total of 52,788 shares of company stock valued at $593,205 over the last 90 days.

Once Upon A Farm Company Profile

Once Upon A Farm is a U.S. food company that makes organic products for babies and children. Its offerings include fruit and vegetable blends, baby meals, smoothies, snacks and oat bars, sold in refrigerated and shelf-stable formats. Founded in 2015 by Cassandra Curtis and Ari Raz, the company later brought in John Foraker as chief executive and Jennifer Garner as a co-founder. Its products are designed for families seeking convenient foods made with organic ingredients. Once Upon A Farm sells its products across the United States through grocery and other retail outlets, as well as online channels.

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