Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT - Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 192,174 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $31,457,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in American Tower by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 118,811 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $19,809,000 after purchasing an additional 15,083 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc bought a new position in American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,446,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in American Tower by 1,087.4% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 34,434 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $5,632,000 after buying an additional 31,534 shares in the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,614,000. Finally, BIP Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the second quarter worth $1,004,000. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Tower news, EVP Ruth Dowling sold 952 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.81, for a total transaction of $176,891.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 26,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,855,772.73. This trade represents a 3.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMT. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on American Tower from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on American Tower from $198.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $216.40.

Read Our Latest Report on American Tower

American Tower Stock Performance

NYSE AMT opened at $184.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.85. American Tower Corporation has a twelve month low of $160.06 and a twelve month high of $202.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.64. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 32.71% and a net margin of 30.10%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

American Tower announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 27th that allows the company to repurchase $2 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the real estate investment trust to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Share buyback programs are usually an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.79 per share. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 30th. American Tower's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.99%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corporation is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops communications infrastructure. Its portfolio includes wireless and broadcast towers, rooftop sites and other locations where communications providers install network equipment. The company leases space on its sites to wireless carriers and other customers, and provides related services such as site acquisition, development and maintenance. Through its subsidiary CoreSite, American Tower also operates data centers in the United States.

Further Reading

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