Bamco Inc. NY cut its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI - Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,063,078 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 148,675 shares during the period. MSCI accounts for about 2.8% of Bamco Inc. NY's holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 4.28% of MSCI worth $1,649,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Andra AP fonden lifted its position in MSCI by 477.6% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 15,480 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $8,669,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSCI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,069,000. Corient Private Wealth LP purchased a new position in shares of MSCI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,644,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of MSCI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,118,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new stake in MSCI during the second quarter worth $6,662,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 450 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.00, for a total transaction of $256,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 21,644 shares in the company, valued at $12,337,080. The trade was a 2.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 2,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $623.66, for a total transaction of $1,484,934.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 14,104 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,796,100.64. This represents a 14.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $655.00 price target on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on MSCI from $729.00 to $684.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. William Blair set a $680.00 price target on MSCI in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $680.00 price objective on shares of MSCI in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $570.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSCI currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $683.69.

Read Our Latest Report on MSCI

MSCI Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $637.41 on Friday. MSCI Inc has a 1-year low of $501.08 and a 1-year high of $681.04. The company's fifty day moving average is $598.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $578.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.20.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $892.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.83 million. MSCI had a net margin of 40.31% and a negative return on equity of 50.69%. MSCI's quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that MSCI Inc will post 19.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $2.05 per share. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. MSCI's payout ratio is presently 43.41%.

MSCI Profile

MSCI Inc. provides investment decision-support tools and data to asset managers, banks, pension funds and other financial institutions. Its offerings include global equity and fixed-income indexes used as benchmarks and in investment products, along with portfolio and risk analytics that help clients evaluate exposures, performance and potential risks. The company also offers environmental, social and governance (ESG) and climate data and analytics, as well as tools covering private assets and real estate.

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